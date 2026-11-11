An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, November 11, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under cloud-free skies today with dry air and above-normal high temperatures close to 90°.

You'll see sunny skies and middle-80s for your Thursday afternoon.

As a couple of disturbances approach Southern California on Friday, clouds will begin to build over the area along with widely scattered, very light, hit-and-miss showers over the Inland Empire to the Coast.

Precipitation totals are expected to increase on Saturday with the highest accumulation over the Eastern-half of SoCal. The Coachella Valley will see only a few light morning showers, that is, if anything at all.

Valley highs will cool a bit into the 70s both days this weekend.

The next shot of precipitation is expected Tuesday, with similar results.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings