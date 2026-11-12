An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, November 12, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies this afternoon with dry air and slightly above-normal high temperatures in the middle-80s.

As a couple of disturbances move through the Southwest during the next two-days, the Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds with slightly cooler temps.



While there will be scattered showers on Friday into Saturday over the Eastern-half of Southern California, the Coachella Valley will see only sprinkles, that is, if anything at all.

These disturbances will also trigger strong on-shore winds Friday evening through very early Saturday morning, especially through the San Gorgonio Pass.

The Valley will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday with peak temps in the upper-70s.



The next frontal boundary will move through the Southland on Tuesday of next week bringing with it a slightly better chance of rain. As of this posting, the Valley could see up to a tenth-of-an-inch of rain while higher totals will fall over mountains and to our West.



The snow level on Tuesday will slip to around 7500-feet, but because of limited moisture, the Tram may see only an inch or two of snow.

Also, this cold from will usher-in cooler temperatures. Valley highs will peak in the upper-60s on Tuesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings