An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Friday, November 13, 2026!

While most of the accumulative rain will fall through Saturday morning over mountains and from the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire to the Coast, the Coachella Valley will see just a few very light showers, that is, if anything at all.



Valley high temperatures will peak near those normal mid-November numbers close to 80°.

Incidentally, on-shore winds may become occasionally gusty Saturday evening through the San Gorgonio Pass and those wind-prone areas around the Coachella Valley.

Skies will slowly clear on Saturday which will come with highs in the upper-70s.

The next two chances of SoCal rain will occur late-Monday into early-Tuesday, and then again on Thursday. But once again -- while most of the precipitation will fall over the Western half of Southern California -- the Valley is expected to see very little rain.



These disturbances will also play a role in ushering-in slightly cooler temperatures next week.



See images for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings