An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, November 14, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies this afternoon with dew points around 50°, middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the 30s, and near-normal high temperatures in the upper-70s/lower-80s.



We'll be under bands of clouds on Sunday and Monday when peak temps will hover in the upper-70s both days.

Two disturbances will move through the Southwest next week triggering showers and cooler weather.

A frontal boundary will bring widely scattered light showers over the Western-half of SoCal Monday evening into Tuesday morning. That's when the Valley will pick-up a few sprinkles -- that is -- if anything at all.

A more potent Pacific system will provide a better shot of precipitation on Thursday. While most of the rain will fall over mountains and the Inland Empire to the Coast, the Coachella Valley should see some shower activity... from two-tenths-of-an-inch on the West side, to a few sprinkles on the Southwest end.

Next, Valley temps will slip into the lower-70s beginning Wednesday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings