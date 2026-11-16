An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, November 16, 2026!

We are tracking a couple of frontal boundaries which will swing through the Southwest this week triggering showers.

As far as the Coachella Valley is concerned, we may see a few very light showers -- if anything at all -- Monday evening into very early-Tuesday morning.

That second system will approach Southern California on Thursday providing a better shot of precipitation over the Southland.

It looks like the best shot of see scattered showers over the Valley will be Thursday evening with the highest totals occurring over its Western half.



Both of these waves will play roles in ushering-in cooler-than-normal temperatures. You can expect high temps in the lower-70s for your Tuesday and Wednesday, upper-60s come Thursday.

See images for details.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings