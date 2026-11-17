After a frontal boundary triggered scattered showers last night, the Coachella Valley will clear-out today with slightly below-normal high temperatures in the middle-70s.



We'll be under a mix of Sun and clouds on Wednesday along with peak temps in the lower-to-middle 70s.

The next cold front will bring precipitation on Thursday when the heaviest rain totals will fall over mountains and from the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire to the Coast.

As far as the Coachella Valley is concerned, our rain timeline will occur during the afternoon and evening hours and range from a few sprinkles on the Southeast end to over a tenth-of-an-inch on the West side.



The Tram could see two-inches of snow by Thursday night.

In the wake of this disturbance, skies will clear and and temps will cool for your Friday. In fact, you can expect cooler-than-normal numbers each day through Tuesday of next week.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings