The tail end of a powerful low pressure system -- currently dropping heavy rain and snow over Central California -- will be heading our way soon.

But for today, the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine with slightly below-normal high temperatures in the middle-70s.

Southern California will begin to see precipitation late on Thursday when the heaviest rain totals will fall over mountains and from the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire to the Coast.

As far as the Coachella Valley is concerned, our rain timeline will occur during the afternoon and evening hours and range from a few sprinkles on the Southeast end to around a tenth-of-an-inch on the West side.

The Tram could see two-inches of snow by Thursday night.

In the wake of this disturbance, skies will clear and and temps will cool for your Friday. In fact, you can expect cooler-than-normal numbers each day through early next week.

See images for details.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings