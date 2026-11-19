Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, November 19, 2026!
The tail end of a powerful low pressure system will bring rain to the Western-half of the Southland later today.
Southern California will begin to see precipitation late this morning when the heaviest rain totals today will fall over mountains and from the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire to the Coast.
As far as the Coachella Valley is concerned, our rain timeline will occur during the afternoon and evening hours and range from a few sprinkles on the Southeast end to around a tenth-of-an-inch on the West side.
After rain changes to flurries, the Tram could see two-inches of snow by late tonight.
In the wake of this disturbance, skies will clear and and temps will cool a bit for your Friday. In fact, you can expect cooler-than-normal numbers each day through early next week.
See images for details.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 18, 2026
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