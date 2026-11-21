The Coachella Valley will enjoy a beautiful Saturday with a few bands of high clouds later-in-the-day and slightly below-normal high temperatures in the lower-70s.



The Valley will once again reach ther lower-70s for highs on Sunday, but with thickening sheets of high clouds.

You can expect mostly sunny skies on Monday along with more lower-70s, followed by fair-weather high-clouds on Tuesday and midday temps in the middle-70s.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings