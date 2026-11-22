The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine with a few wispy high clouds this afternoon and slightly below high temperatures in the lower-70s.,

While a passing frontal boundary will bring widely scattered showers over those Southern California coastal counties from late Sunday into early-Monday, the Valley will largely be unaffected.

Other than a few mountain clouds on Monday and breezy winds, the Coachella Valley will experience mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 70s.

As an upper-level ridge of high pressure forms over the Pacific to our Southwest, our weather will begin to warm.



The Valley will see thickening high clouds late-Tuesday into Wednesday along with highs in the middle-70s Tuesday, upper-70s Wednesday.

You can expect lower-80s for your Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings