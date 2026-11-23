The Coachella Valley will be under lots of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 70s.



As an upper-level high slowly expands and strengthens over the Southwest, Valley temperatures will warm each day into the weekend.



Those Coachella Valley midday highs will rise from the middle-70s on Tuesday to upper-70s on Wednesday, followed by lower-80s on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings