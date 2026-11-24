The Coachella Valley will see sunshine behind sheets of high clouds today with dry air and high temperatures in the middle-70s. More of the same for your Wednesday, but with peak temps in the upper-70s.



You'll be under clear skies on Thanksgiving with warmer-than-normal midday temps in the lower-80s, followed by mostly sunny skies and middle-80s for Black Friday shoppers.

Although a frontal boundary will move through the Southwest on Sunday, all precipitation from this system will fall West of the Coachella Valley.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings