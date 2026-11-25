As the tail-end of a frontal boundary swings through the Southwest today, the Coachella Valley will see filtered sunshine through sheets of high clouds above 22,000-feet. Valley surface air will remain dry while high temperatures peak in the upper-70s.

As an upper-level ridge of high pressure develops to our Southwest over the Pacific, Valley high temperatures warm into the middle-80s on Thanksgiving (sunny), Black Friday (mostly sunny) and Saturday (high clouds).

It now looks like a wave will arrive Sunday evening into Monday bringing with it stronger on-shore winds, extra clouds and cooler temps. Any rain with this system will be widely scattered and fall West of the Coachella Valley.

This disturbance will be one of a half-dozen which will move through the Southwest into the first dozen-days in December. Stay tuned for updates.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings