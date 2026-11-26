The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies this afternoon with dry air and above-normal high temperatures in the middle-80s. You can expect more-of-the-same for your Black Friday.



You'll see lots of fair-weather high clouds on Saturday along with dry surface air and peak temps around 80°... followed by mostly sunny skies and lower-80s on Sunday.

A strong Pacific storm system will begin to push its way East to bring rain to the Southern California coastal counties Monday evening, followed by widespread precipitation to the Southwest on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

As of this posting, it appears the Coachella Valley will experience rainfall totals between two-tenths of an inch of rain near Indio to around a half-inch closer to the Palm Springs area.

Stand by for updates!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings