Today, the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine with a few very-wispy high clouds and another afternoon of above-normal high temperatures in the middle-80s.



You'll see thicker high clouds above 20,000-feet on Saturday with midday highs in the upper-70s/lower-80s. Next, mostly sunny skies on Sunday and lower-80s.

As a frontal boundary approaches SoCal on Monday, widely scattered showers will move over the coastal counties that evening while the Coachella Valley will enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s.



This will be followed by a potent Pacific storm system which will bring widespread precipitation over the Southwest on Tuesday into early-Wednesday.

As of this posting, it appears the Coachella Valley will experience rain totals between a half-inch near Indio to around an inch closer to the Palm Springs area.

Skies will slowly clear-out on Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings