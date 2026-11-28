Today, the Coachella Valley will be under thicker high clouds above 20,000-feet with midday highs in the upper-70s/lower-80s. More-of-the-same for Sunday, but under mostly sunny skies.

As a frontal boundary approaches SoCal on Monday, widely scattered showers will move over the coastal counties Monday while the Coachella Valley will enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle-70s.

This will be followed by a potent Pacific storm system which will bring widespread precipitation over the Southwest on Tuesday-morning into Wednesday-afternoon.

During this period, it appears the Coachella Valley will experience rain totals between a half-inch near Indio to around an inch of rain closer to the Palm Springs area. If this holds true, street flooding may be an issue in prone areas.

Skies will slowly clear-out on Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates!



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings