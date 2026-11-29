Today, the Coachella Valley will start with clouds which will thin-out later in the day with afternoon high temperatures around 80°.



As a frontal boundary approaches SoCal tomorrow, widely scattered showers will move over the coastal counties Monday while the Coachella Valley will be under partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle-to-upper 70s.

This will be followed by a potent Pacific storm system which will bring widespread precipitation over the Southwest on Tuesday-morning into Wednesday-afternoon.



During this period, it appears the Coachella Valley will experience rain totals between a half-inch near Indio to around an inch of rain closer to the Palm Springs area. If this holds true, street flooding may be an issue in flood-prone areas. See images for details.

The Tram will pick-up an inch of snow.

Skies will slowly clear-out on Thursday.

Next SoCal rain system will move through the Southwest on Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates!



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings