Wellness Wednesday: A Walk Through Clark's Nutrition

This week's Wellness Wednesday took anchor Thalia Hayden on a stroll through Clark's Nutrition, aisle by aisle, for a look at some easy ways to support your health this summer. From calming remedies to immune boosters, pantry finds and better ways to hydrate, there's a little something for everyone in your family.

The visit started in the homeopathic aisle, where you'll find natural options designed to help ease stress and steady your mood during tense moments, whether that's before a big test or during an overwhelming day. From there, the conversation moved to immune support, a good reminder that even summer isn't safe from the occasional bug going around. Building a few of these habits into your routine throughout the year, rather than waiting until you're already feeling run down, can make a real difference.

The tour also swung through the pantry aisle, where you can build your own healthier version of a family favorite using different sauces and crusts, along with better cooking oil options for those watching what goes into their meals. And with summer heat in full swing, there was plenty of talk about hydration too. With your body made up of roughly 60 to 70% water, staying on top of it matters, and there are several types worth knowing the difference between as you shop.

For the full walkthrough and all the specific recommendations, watch the video above. Wellness Wednesday is brought to you by Clark's Nutrition.



