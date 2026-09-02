It's All About Brain Health on Wellness Wednesday

This week's Wellness Wednesday segment leaned into a topic that touches all of us as we get older, keeping your brain sharp for the long haul.

Start With the Basics

Your brain relies on a steady supply of certain vitamins to function well, and B vitamins are near the top of that list. Around age 40, your body naturally starts holding onto less of them, and by your 50s, low levels can be linked to noticeable declines in memory and focus. A daily multivitamin is a simple foundation, and it's worth looking for one that includes a good B complex along with vitamins C and E.

Don't Skip Healthy Fats

Fatty acids play a big role in supporting memory too, and there are easy ways to work them into your morning routine. Whether you prefer a liquid form or a capsule, the goal is getting enough healthy fat into your system consistently. If you're using an oil based option, moderation matters, a couple tablespoons a day is generally plenty.

Remember Your Gut

Here's a fun one, your gut is often called your second brain, and for good reason. Probiotics support gut health, and a happy gut tends to mean sharper thinking and quicker mental processing. It's a reminder that brain health isn't just about what you take specifically for your mind, it's about supporting your whole body.

Timing and Consistency Matter

Whatever combination of vitamins, healthy fats, and gut support you choose, consistency is what makes the difference. Building small habits into your daily routine, rather than reaching for something only occasionally, is what tends to produce real results over time.

Cognitive health is one of those things we don't think about until we notice a change, so it's worth being proactive now. If you want to see exactly what was featured in this week's segment, head over to Clark's Nutrition and Natural Foods Market in Rancho Mirage, where their team can help you find the right options for your needs.

As always, check with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement routine.

Wellness Wednesday is brought to you by Clark's Nutrition.



