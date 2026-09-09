Getting to the Bottom of Gut Health

If you've ever dealt with bloating, acid reflux, or that uncomfortable feeling after a big meal, you're far from alone. This week's Wellness Wednesday dug into what's actually happening inside your digestive system, and how a few simple changes can make a real difference.

Why Reflux Happens

Your stomach relies on a couple of small valves to keep everything moving the way it should, one at the top near your esophagus and one at the bottom. As you age, your body naturally produces less stomach acid, which can throw off the timing of those valves and lead to that familiar burning sensation. Staying active can actually help keep your digestive system firing properly, and there are simple lifestyle habits that support healthy acid levels as you get older.

Supporting Digestion Day to Day

If your digestion feels sluggish, you're not imagining it. Your body produces fewer digestive enzymes over time, which can lead to bloating and general discomfort after meals. Enzyme and probiotic support can help pick up the slack, easing that heavy, uncomfortable feeling so you can get back to enjoying your meals without the aftermath.

Soothing and Healing Your Gut

For those moments when reflux flares up, there are gentler options beyond reaching for the usual antacid. Look for gut soothing support that calms the intestinal tract without adding more acid to the mix. And if healing is your goal, ingredients like aloe vera and glutamine are worth asking about, since your gut actually renews itself every few days, giving your body a real shot at repairing with the right support.

Watch What You Eat

Diet plays a bigger role than most people realize. Fried, greasy, and heavily processed foods tend to hit your gut first, so if you're prone to reflux, it's worth being mindful of how often they show up on your plate. Tomatoes, citrus, and chocolate can also be common triggers, so pay attention to how your body responds after enjoying them.

As always, if you're dealing with ongoing digestive issues, it's worth talking to your healthcare provider or stopping by to speak with a nutritional consultant who can point you toward what's right for your body.

Wellness Wednesday is brought to you by Clark's Nutrition in Rancho Mirage.



