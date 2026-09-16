A Rose by Any Other Name Could Change Your Mood, and Your Skin

There's something about the smell of fresh roses that just makes you feel a little lighter, and this week on Wellness Wednesday, we found out that feeling might be backed by more than sentiment. Rose oil has quietly become one of the biggest trends in natural wellness, and once you learn what it's actually doing for you, it's easy to see why.

A Scent Tied to Memory and Mood

Turns out that rose isn't just pleasant, it may actually support memory and help you feel more grounded day to day. It's the kind of small ritual that's easy to fold into your morning, whether that means a dab on your wrists or a light mist through your hair. Because pure rose oil is so concentrated, you'll usually find it blended into gentler formulas, which makes it simple to work into a daily routine without overthinking it.

Options for Every Routine

You don't have to choose just one way to enjoy it. Some people prefer a rose oil blend they can wear like a light, natural fragrance throughout the day. Others like a floral mist they can spray on skin or hair for a quick refresh. Whichever way you lean, a little goes a long way, and it's worth experimenting to find what feels right for you.

Skin That Gets a Little TLC

Beyond mood, rose has a longtime reputation for skin renewal. Paired with the right carrier oils, it can help with fine lines, uneven texture and those stubborn age spots that show up over time. Massaged in like you would a lotion or serum, it fits easily into a nightly or morning skin care step, and you can layer it under makeup or use it after your routine to lock in moisture.

As always, it's worth checking with your doctor or dermatologist before adding something new to your routine. But for most of us, rose oil is a simple, feel good addition worth trying.

This segment was sponsored by Clark's Nutrition & Natural Foods Market.



