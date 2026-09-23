Back to School Means Cold and Flu Season: Here's How to Help Your Kids Stay Well

The backpacks are packed, the lunches are made, and the school year is in full swing across the Coachella Valley. But along with new teachers and new friends, back to school often brings something less welcome home: the sniffles. When kids return to the classroom, cold and flu cases tend to climb, thanks to close contact, shared surfaces and plenty of playground roughhousing. The good news is there are some easy ways to help your family stay ahead of it.

Start With a Strong Foundation

A daily multivitamin is a great place to begin. Look for one that covers vitamins A, C and D, along with B vitamins to help the body handle stress. Chewable and gummy options make it easy, and many kids actually look forward to taking them. Omega-3s can be a helpful addition too, supporting both brain health and the immune system.

Give Probiotics a Place at the Table

Probiotics help crowd out bad bacteria, and research suggests they may help kids fend off colds and flu during the cooler months. The trick is making them taste good. If your child is a picky breakfast eater, try getting creative. Cottage cheese sweetened with chopped dates makes a quick snack, while drinkable yogurts and kefir come in fruity flavors kids tend to love. Some yogurt options also offer a good dose of protein, though it's worth checking the label for added sugar.

A Little Help From the Hive

If your little one seems to catch every bug going around, bee products may be worth a look. Some are made from the natural substance bees use to protect their hives, and they have a sweet taste that's a lot like honey. Honey lollipops are another fun option that can help soothe a scratchy throat. Just remember, honey should never be given to children under one year old, and anyone with a bee or pollen allergy should steer clear.

Make It Part of the Routine

Consistency is key. Building these habits into your family's daily routine early in the season tends to work better than waiting until symptoms show up.

As always, check with your child's pediatrician or your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially for younger kids or those with existing health conditions.

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Clark's Nutrition & Natural Foods Market.



