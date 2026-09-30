Wellness Wednesday: Natural Ways to Ease Fall Allergies in the Desert

If your eyes have been watering and your nose just won't quit, you're not alone. Fall in the Coachella Valley brings grass scraping, overseeding at golf courses and parks, and those gusty winds that stir everything up. It's the perfect recipe for allergy season, and plenty of us are feeling it right now.

Start With Prevention

The best defense starts before symptoms hit. A daily multivitamin is a great foundation, and you may want to add a little extra vitamin C and zinc to support your immune system as the seasons change. Building these habits now can also help you head into cold and flu season on stronger footing.

Soothe and Open Up

A warm cup of herbal tea is a comforting way to start your day when you're feeling stuffy. Blends made with soothing herbs and essential oils can help you feel more open and clear, and some are sweet enough to feel like a treat. For fast relief, peppermint inhalers can open up your sinuses almost instantly. Cleansing nasal sprays are another option, and while they can feel a little uncomfortable at first, many people find they breathe much easier after a few uses.

Homeopathic and Herbal Formulas

Homeopathic allergy formulas are a popular choice for sneezing, watery eyes and a runny nose. Some even draw on old-fashioned remedies like onion, which anyone who has chopped one knows can bring on those very same symptoms. When it comes to timing, you may need to take a remedy more often when symptoms first flare up, then ease back into a regular routine once things are under control. If nothing else seems to be working, traditional Chinese herbal formulas aimed at sinus congestion and buildup may be worth a look.

As always, check with your doctor or healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or remedy, especially if you're pregnant, nursing, taking medication or managing a health condition.

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Clark's Nutrition & Natural Foods Market.



