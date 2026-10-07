Try Before You Buy: Finding the Right Wellness Fit at Clark's Nutrition

Walking into the wellness aisle can feel overwhelming, with shelf after shelf of options promising better sleep, better hydration, and better energy. But what works for your neighbor might not work for you, and committing to a big bottle before you know how your body reacts can be a gamble. That's where sample sizes come in.

On this Wellness Wednesday, Thalia Hayden heads to Clark's Nutrition to explore how trying smaller portions first can save you time, money, and a cabinet full of things you'll never finish. From sleep and calming support to hydration mixes, liquid greens, and even drinkable creatine, there's a way to test the waters before you dive in. And if you're picky about flavor, you'll want to hear why tasting a few options first can make all the difference, especially when staying hydrated in the desert is a must.

Watch the full segment above to see what's worth trying on your next visit.

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Clark's Nutrition & Natural Foods Market.



