Peptides, Explained: Clark’s Nutrition Breaks Down a Confusing Wellness Trend

Lately it seems like peptides are everywhere, popping up in your social feed, in conversations at the gym, and on labels throughout the wellness aisle. Some people talk about them like a prescription, others like a supplement, and it’s easy to walk away more confused than when you started. Sometimes the best way to make sense of a big topic is to start small, and in this case, really small.

On this Wellness Wednesday, Thalia Hayden heads to Clark’s Nutrition in Rancho Mirage to kick off a new series on the basics, from what a peptide actually is and how your body handles the protein you eat to where collagen, yeast peptides, and individual amino acids fit into the picture. You’ll also find out why one everyday breakfast staple turns out to be the perfect teaching tool, and why the line between what’s on the store shelf and what needs a prescription is getting harder to see.

Watch the full segment above, and check back next week for part two.

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods Market.



