Wellness Wednesday
Strong at Any Age: Protecting Your Muscle as the Years Go By
Maybe the grocery bags feel a little heavier than they used to, or getting up off the floor takes more effort than it did a few years back. Losing strength as we age can sneak up so slowly that you don’t notice until everyday tasks start to feel like work. The good news is that the muscle you build and protect now can stay with you for years to come.
On this Wellness Wednesday, Thalia Hayden sits down to a breakfast of protein shakes and pancakes at Clark’s Nutrition to talk about muscle loss with age, and why it pays to start paying attention long before 60. From why your protein needs may grow as you get older, to the surprising reasons creatine is catching on with women, to essential amino acids and muscle support chews that make things easy, there’s plenty to take home.
With cooler fall mornings arriving in the desert, it’s a great time to get moving again, and as always, check with your doctor before adding something new to your routine. Watch the full segment above to see how you can start building strength that lasts.
Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods Market.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2026
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