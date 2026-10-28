Wellness Wednesday: Clark’s Nutrition Shares Natural Products for Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergies are making their presence felt across the Coachella Valley, and this week’s Wellness Wednesday explores natural products available at Clark’s Nutrition in Rancho Mirage.

Sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition, the segment features Starkey Sours discussing products marketed for seasonal allergy support as desert winds, landscaping and overseeding contribute to changing conditions.

The conversation starts with herbal teas, including Breathe Easy and another blend described as helping open the respiratory system. Sours also demonstrates essential-oil beadlets that can be added to hot water to create a flavored drink.

The segment highlights wellness supplements, including multivitamins and vitamin C, along with products marketed for sinus and allergy support.

Other featured items include a peppermint-based sinus product, a nasal spray intended to help clear mucus, and herbal formulas designed for people experiencing seasonal discomfort. Sours also introduces Breathe Free, a capsule-based Chinese herbal formula.

The discussion offers viewers a look at different products available at Clark’s Nutrition as allergy symptoms become more noticeable around the desert.

Natural products and supplements can have side effects or interact with medications. Viewers should check product labels and consult a healthcare professional or pharmacist before trying a new remedy. Persistent or worsening allergy symptoms may require medical evaluation.

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition, with this week’s segment filmed at its Rancho Mirage location.