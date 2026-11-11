Learn, Taste and Explore at the Natural Wellness Expo in Palm Springs

The holidays are almost here, and with them come busy calendars, late nights, and that familiar feeling of running on empty. Maybe you’ve thought about adding something to your routine to help, but standing in front of a shelf full of bottles, it’s hard to know where to start. What if you could try things out, ask questions, and learn from the experts all in one afternoon?

On this Wellness Wednesday, Thalia Hayden stops by Clark’s Nutrition in Rancho Mirage to learn about the Naturally Independent Expo, which opens its doors to the public for the first time this Saturday, Nov. 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center. From roughly 80 natural products brands to local practitioners and talks by longtime nutrition authors Dr. Earl Mindell and Dr. Michael Murray, there’s plenty to explore without leaving the valley. And if you’ve ever hesitated before spending big on a bottle you’re not sure about, you’ll want to hear why this afternoon could be the easiest way to find what actually works for you.

Watch the full segment above to see what’s waiting for you at the expo.

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods Market.



