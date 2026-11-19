Wellness Wednesday
Peptides, Explained: What to Know Before You Try the Latest Wellness Trend
Maybe you’ve overheard it at the gym, seen it in your feed, or had a friend say it changed their recovery routine. Peptides are everywhere right now, and the buzz can leave you with more questions than answers. What are they, where do they come from, and are they right for you? The good news is that it doesn’t have to be so confusing.
On this Wellness Wednesday, Thalia Hayden stops by Clark’s Nutrition in Rancho Mirage for a quick science lesson. They cover what happens to protein as your body digests it, the peptides found naturally in everyday foods, and how they show up in options for skin, muscle recovery and sleep support.
Watch the full segment above to get peptides broken down.
You’ll also want to hear how the peptide shots going around local gyms differ from the supplement versions on store shelves, and why that difference matters. If you have an ongoing health condition, check with your doctor before you try something new.
Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods Market.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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