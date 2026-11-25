Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, and Clark's Nutrition is celebrating with a variety of seasonal treats and holiday offerings.

During this week's Wellness Wednesday on NBC Palm Springs, the Clark's Nutrition team showcased several pumpkin spice products, giving viewers a taste of the flavors arriving for Thanksgiving.

The selections included pumpkin spice popcorn, a protein drink featuring 20 grams of protein, pumpkin spice coffee, muffins and pumpkin sweet bread. Apple cinnamon muffins were also part of the seasonal lineup.

The taste test featured plenty of enthusiastic reactions, with even a self-described non-pumpkin fan impressed by the flavor of the protein drink and baked goods.

Clark's Nutrition also highlighted its selection of seasonal products and gift ideas for shoppers looking for something different during the holiday season.

With Christmas approaching, the Wellness Wednesday team hinted that next week's segment will turn its attention to holiday flavors and treats.