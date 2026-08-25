Your Health Today
Five Daily Habits to Reduce Cognitive Decline
An estimated 42% of Americans over age 55 may eventually develop dementia, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Neurologist Dr. Douglas Shari of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center recommends five daily habits that may help protect brain health and slow cognitive decline: regular physical exercise, mental stimulation and social engagement, a healthy Mediterranean-style diet, quality sleep, and stress reduction. These habits can support cognitive health regardless of age or family history.
By: Thalia Hayden
August 25, 2026
brain healthdementiaAlzheimers diseasecognitive declinecognitive healthbrain exercisesphysical exercisemental stimulationsocial engagementMediterranean diethealthy nutritionsleepsleep apneastress managementdepressionanxietyagingneurological healthDr Douglas ShariOhio State UniversityMandy GaitherHealth MinuteNational Institutes of HealthNIHTHALIA HAYDEN
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