Five Daily Habits to Reduce Cognitive Decline

An estimated 42% of Americans over age 55 may eventually develop dementia, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Neurologist Dr. Douglas Shari of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center recommends five daily habits that may help protect brain health and slow cognitive decline: regular physical exercise, mental stimulation and social engagement, a healthy Mediterranean-style diet, quality sleep, and stress reduction. These habits can support cognitive health regardless of age or family history.