FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccine for 2026

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine for the 2026-27 season.

The updated mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech are approved for adults age 65 and older, as well as people with certain medical conditions that put them at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet issued an official recommendation for this year's vaccine. However, most major medical organizations continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for people who are at increased risk.

Insurance companies have indicated they will continue to cover the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The new shots are expected to begin arriving at pharmacies and doctors' offices in September.

Health officials say people considering the updated vaccine should talk with their health care provider about whether it is appropriate for them, particularly those who are older or have conditions that increase their risk from COVID-19.

Your Health Today is brought to you by Inland Empire Health Plan.

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