Mounjaro, Shingles Vaccine Linked to Heart Health Benefits

The Food and Drug Administration is expanding the use of the diabetes drug Mounjaro to help reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in certain high-risk adults with Type 2 diabetes.

Mounjaro, produced by Eli Lilly, is being approved for an expanded use involving cardiovascular risk. Lilly says Mounjaro reduces major cardiovascular events by an additional 8% compared with its older diabetes medication, Trulicity.

The same active ingredient is prescribed for weight loss under the brand name Zepbound.

Eli Lilly researchers are also testing newer medications that target additional hormones.

Meanwhile, a new study suggests the current shingles vaccine may also be associated with heart health benefits.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 70,000 people age 60 and older who had received either the older or current shingles vaccine.

After seven years, researchers found that receiving the current shingles vaccine was associated with a 9% decrease in heart-related health issues, including heart disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

Researchers noted that the study had limitations, including the possibility of inaccurate diagnoses and limited information about participants’ lifestyles.

The researchers also emphasized that the findings show an association between the shingles vaccine and heart-related outcomes, rather than proving that the vaccine directly caused a reduction in those conditions.

Your Health Today is brought to you by Inland Empire Health Plan.

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