Cannabis Edibles Linked to Sharp Rise in Accidental Poisonings Among Children

Cannabis-infused gummies and other edible products are becoming an increasingly common source of accidental drug exposure among young children, according to a new study examining more than two decades of calls to U.S. poison centers.

Researchers analyzed poison center calls from 2000 through 2024 involving unintentional recreational drug ingestions among children younger than 6. They identified more than 41,000 reported cases during that period.

The study found the rate of recreational drug ingestions among children in that age group increased by more than 3,300% per 100,000 U.S. children over the 25-year period.

Researchers said the increase was primarily driven by exposures to cannabis edibles.

Dr. Hannah Hayes of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, a co-author of the study, said the findings are particularly concerning because of how frequently young children are getting access to the products.

About half of the children exposed experienced little or no medical effects. However, about 5% experienced symptoms considered life-threatening or resulting in significant disability or disfigurement.

The study also documented six deaths during the period examined. All six children were younger than 3 years old.

Because most of the accidental ingestions occurred at home, Hayes said parents and caregivers should take steps to make sure cannabis edibles cannot be accessed by children.

She recommends keeping edibles stored up and away, and out of sight and reach. That includes avoiding places such as backpacks, purses and pantries where children may mistake the products for ordinary food or candy.

Experts also recommend not using cannabis products around young children, who may imitate behaviors they observe.

“The safest option is to not have these products accessible in the home with young children,” Hayes said.

With cannabis edibles increasingly available to adults, researchers say safe storage remains an important way to reduce the risk of accidental exposure among children.

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