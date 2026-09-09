Turns out speed matters as much as steps when it comes to your health

A new study is challenging the idea that 10,000 steps a day is the magic number for good health. Researchers say pace matters just as much as how far you walk.

Researchers in Britain looked at movement data from more than 100,000 middle-aged adults in the UK. Participants wore activity trackers for a full week sometime between 2013 and 2015, giving scientists a detailed look at how fast, and how far, people moved throughout the day.

The study found that both walking more and walking faster were linked to a lower risk of death. That means people don't need to fixate on hitting a specific step count. According to the findings, someone who walks fewer steps but at a faster pace may lower their risk of early death by about as much as someone who logs more steps at a slower pace.

That said, the research did find a sweet spot. People who walked between 7,500 and 10,000 steps a day, regardless of how fast they walked, had the lowest risk of early death overall.

The study appears in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.



