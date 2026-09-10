Routine Blood Tests May Offer Clues to Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk

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It’s more than just dancing — it’s fitness, confidence and community. A Coachella Valley dance studio is helping adults move their bodies, have fun and step into their power, one class at a time. And during Beyoncé’s birthday week, the energy was turned all the way up. “When in doubt, twerk it out.” See how VXN Worldwide Dance Company is getting the Valley moving — and building confidence along the way. Read more at NBCPalmSprings.com. #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Dance #Fitness #Community NBCPalmSprings