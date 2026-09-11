9/11 Anniversary Can Trigger Renewed Grief and Distress, Expert Says

Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, the anniversary can bring renewed emotional distress for survivors, first responders, family members and people who watched the events unfold.

Arianna Galligher, a licensed independent social worker with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says grief can linger for years and resurface around significant anniversaries. Galligher directs Ohio State's Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program, which focuses on people affected by trauma and chronic stress.

People reflecting on September 11 may experience a range of emotions, including sadness, anxiety, anger, moral distress or dread about revisiting memories of the attacks.

Galligher says people can also experience moments of hope while reflecting on how far they have come since the tragedy.

For those experiencing difficult emotions, she recommends making space for those feelings rather than trying to push them away. That can include allowing extra time to reflect on what September 11 meant at the time and what it means today.

Connecting with trusted friends or family members can also provide support. Galligher encourages people to avoid assuming what others are thinking or feeling and to extend compassion to themselves and those around them.

Grounding techniques can also help when emotions become overwhelming. Controlled breathing and focusing on the present can help someone reconnect with the fact that the traumatic event is not happening in the present moment.

Ohio State's trauma experts note that emotional responses to traumatic events can include fear, anxiety and feeling overwhelmed. For some people, trauma symptoms can persist and develop into conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Galligher says a strong emotional reaction around the 9/11 anniversary can also be a sign that someone has more to process. Speaking with a mental health professional can provide a way to work through grief, trauma or other persistent distress. Psychotherapy can be useful for people dealing with grief, stress and trauma, even when they do not have a diagnosed mental health condition.

Twenty-five years later, the anniversary can serve as both a time to remember those who were lost and an opportunity to recognize that emotional reactions to tragedy can resurface long after the event itself.

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