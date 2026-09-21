Your Health Today
Animal Samaritans Brings Therapy Dogs to Coachella Valley Workplaces
Workplace stress can take a toll on employees, and Animal Samaritans is offering a new way to bring some relief to the workday.
The organization’s Paws and Relax program brings specially trained therapy dogs to businesses and organizations across the Coachella Valley for visits designed to give employees a chance to step away from emails, deadlines and the daily grind.
The free visits last approximately one hour and feature Animal Companion Therapy, or ACT, dogs that are specially trained to interact with people in workplace settings.
The program is based on the idea that even a short break with a therapy dog can provide employees with an opportunity to decompress and reconnect.
One recent stop was The Living Desert, where employees had a chance to spend time with the dogs during their workday.
“It’s always important to find some time to decompress,” said Alex with The Living Desert. “Our team members work really, really hard around the clock. And so this was just a small or actually big way of giving back and allowing a moment to pause.”
The Paws and Relax tour also stopped at the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert in Palm Springs.
Lex with the center said employees were excited to take part.
“So whenever there are dogs here, we are a dog-friendly facility. It really just helps brighten people’s days,” Lex said. “When Paws and Relax came to the Center with an opportunity for our staff members, we jumped at the chance.”
The visits also give employees an opportunity to learn more about Animal Samaritans and its programs throughout the Coachella Valley.
Animal Samaritans is inviting businesses and organizations throughout the region to become part of the Paws and Relax Tour.
Visits are free and last approximately one hour.
Businesses and organizations interested in bringing Paws and Relax to their workplace can contact Animal Samaritans at 760-343-3477.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2026
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