Health Minute: How to Prepare for Fall Allergies

As autumn arrives, millions of people who experience seasonal allergies may begin dealing with symptoms triggered by pollen, including ragweed.

Dr. Sandra Hong, an allergist and immunologist with Cleveland Clinic, says about one in five people have a ragweed allergy, making fall a difficult season for many allergy sufferers.

Hong recommends three ways to prepare for and manage symptoms.

The first is limiting exposure to allergens. She recommends keeping windows closed, using air purifiers with HEPA filters and showering after coming indoors to remove pollen. Changing clothes after spending time outside can also help.

Hong also advises against drying clothes outdoors and recommends keeping pets out of the bedroom because pollen can collect on their fur after they spend time outside.

The second approach is using allergy medications. For nasal congestion, stuffiness and a runny nose, Hong says nasal steroid or antihistamine sprays can help. For itching and frequent sneezing, oral antihistamines can provide symptom relief.

If symptoms continue despite those measures, Hong recommends seeing an allergist. Allergy specialists can help identify specific allergens and discuss additional treatment options.

Those treatments can include allergy shots or sublingual immunotherapy.

"If your symptoms are still there and you're not feeling significantly better, I would definitely say seeing an allergist can be helpful because we can actually identify what you're allergic to," Hong said.

Hong says treatment can also help people prepare for future allergy seasons.

People who also have asthma should pay attention to symptoms while spending time outdoors. Hong recommends contacting a doctor if there is chest tightness, difficulty breathing, coughing or wheezing during physical activity outside.

Those symptoms may require additional evaluation and treatment so people can safely enjoy the fall season.

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