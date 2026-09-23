Your Health Today
Can Wine Help People Connect? Experts Weigh Social Benefits and Risks
From Chardonnay to Cabernet, wine is often part of social gatherings, celebrations and time spent with friends and family.
At Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula Valley, vineyard manager Greg Pennyroyal says the experience is about more than what's in the glass.
"It's a community. Wine brings people together," Pennyroyal said.
He points to research suggesting that social interaction and meaningful relationships can play an important role in overall well-being and says wineries provide a place where people can connect and share experiences.
For some visitors, that's exactly what brings them to the vineyard.
"We're moms and it's just like the best way for us to let loose and have a good time," one customer said.
But addiction specialists say there's an important distinction between enjoying a drink socially and using alcohol as a way to manage emotions or social anxiety.
Melissa Hawkins of the Betty Ford Center says people may feel more relaxed and connected while drinking, but using alcohol specifically to become more comfortable socially can become a habit and contribute to unhealthy drinking patterns.
She encourages people to consider why they're drinking and whether alcohol is being used to manage a larger issue, such as anxiety.
"So you certainly want to be aware of the fact that, am I engaging it, using the wine or alcohol as a way to kind of manage a bigger anxiety issue?" Hawkins said.
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says how much, how quickly and how often someone drinks all affect the risk of alcohol-related problems. Long-term excessive drinking can contribute to health problems, relationship difficulties and alcohol use disorder.
NIAAA also notes that current research points to health risks even at low levels of alcohol consumption, regardless of the type of alcoholic beverage.
At Wilson Creek, Pennyroyal says the focus remains on enjoying wine responsibly and spending time with others.
For many visitors, the appeal is ultimately the combination of wine, conversation and community — while specialists say being mindful of drinking habits can help keep social enjoyment from becoming a larger problem.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2026
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