Your Health Today
Fast Food Chains Adapt Menus as GLP-1 Use Grows
Fast food chains are changing their menus as more Americans use GLP-1 medications for weight loss and adjust their eating habits.
According to a recent survey from the National Restaurant Association, nearly half of GLP-1 users say they have cut back on how often they dine out, prompting restaurant chains to look for new ways to keep those customers coming back.
McDonald’s is among the chains responding to the trend.
During an investor update Wednesday, the company said 84% of households with GLP-1 users visit McDonald’s. McDonald’s USA President Skye Anderson said the company wants to continue giving customers reasons to choose the restaurant as their eating habits evolve.
The company is considering new menu additions, including grilled chicken options, bowls and egg bites to provide more protein-focused choices.
McDonald’s also said current menu items, including Chicken McNuggets, Filet-O-Fish and Happy Meals, are among the most popular choices for GLP-1 users.
Smaller portions are also gaining attention.
A recent poll found that 11% of U.S. adults currently take a GLP-1 medication for weight loss purposes.
Other fast food chains are adding protein-focused options as they try to attract customers who are losing weight while looking to maintain muscle.
Subway added more than a dozen options, including its Protein Pocket, earlier this year. Jersey Mike’s unofficial “Sub in a Tub,” which replaces the bread with a container of ingredients, has also gained attention online.
Burger King is also testing new options. CEO Tom Curtis said the chain is testing Whopper Bites and protein-focused bowls in anticipation of changing customer habits.
“People are looking for smaller portions,” Curtis said. “What’s important for us is that we have all of the variety and innovation available in a smaller package.”
Restaurant industry reporter Heather Haddon of The Wall Street Journal said the changes could become more common as restaurants adapt to customers using GLP-1 medications.
“Just because you’re a GLP-1 user, you don’t have to swear off fast food,” Haddon said. “They have options for these folks.”
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2026
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