What to Do If a Student Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest can be a life-threatening emergency for children and student athletes, and recognizing the signs and acting quickly can make a difference.

According to the American Heart Association, as many as 23,000 children suffer a sudden cardiac arrest each year, with a majority occurring in a school setting.

Cardiac arrest can sometimes be mistaken for fainting, a seizure or a concussion. Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Robert Whitehill with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says if a child collapses after an activity and is not responding, people should treat it as cardiac arrest until proven otherwise.

“Nobody will fault you if all of a sudden we realize, oh no, it was a seizure or it was just fainting because somebody was dehydrated,” Whitehill said.

The first step is to call 911. While emergency crews are on the way, immediately begin hands-only CPR. At the same time, another person should locate a nearby automated external defibrillator, or AED.

Whitehill says AEDs are designed to be simple to use. The device provides instructions after it is turned on and determines whether a shock is needed.

“All you have to do is open it, turn it on, put the pads on, and it talks to you and tells you everything that’s going on,” Whitehill said.

According to the American Heart Association, only about one in 10 people survive a sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. Whitehill says having an AED available can significantly improve the chances of survival. In schools with an AED, the survival rate for a child experiencing cardiac arrest is seven times higher than the general survival rate.

While the need to use an AED can be daunting, Whitehill recommends becoming familiar with the device before an emergency happens.

Quick recognition, a 911 call, immediate CPR and access to an AED can all be critical when a child experiences sudden cardiac arrest.

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