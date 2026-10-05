Your Health Today
RSV Season Is Here: How to Protect Children and Other High-Risk Groups
Respiratory virus season is officially underway, and health experts are reminding families to take precautions against respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says respiratory virus season typically runs from October through mid-May. Preliminary CDC data from last season estimated up to 5.8 million RSV outpatient visits, as many as 340,000 hospitalizations and up to 25,000 deaths associated with the virus.
Experts expect the current season to be similar.
Dr. Juanita Mora with the American Lung Association says RSV is highly contagious and can be especially dangerous for young children. The virus can contribute to dehydration and put added strain on developing lungs.
Parents and caregivers can take several steps to help reduce the spread of RSV.
Children should be taught to wash their hands frequently, while toys and commonly touched items should be cleaned regularly at home, daycare and school.
If a child develops symptoms such as a fever and cough, experts recommend keeping them home to help prevent the virus from spreading to others.
Vaccination and preventive treatments can also help protect people at higher risk of severe RSV.
Pregnant people can receive an RSV vaccine during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy to help provide protection to their babies. Infants who do not receive that maternal protection, as well as certain high-risk children between 8 and 19 months old, may be eligible for an RSV antibody for additional protection.
RSV vaccination is also recommended for adults 75 and older and for adults ages 50 to 74 who are at increased risk for severe illness.
People living with certain lung diseases, including COPD, can also face a higher risk of severe respiratory illness. According to the American Lung Association, an RSV infection can worsen symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing and excess mucus production and may increase the risk of hospitalization.
Health experts say protecting those most vulnerable — particularly infants, older adults and people with underlying health conditions — is an important part of staying healthy during respiratory virus season.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 5, 2026
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