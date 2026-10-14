Your Health Today
Pope Leo XIV Recovering After Lung Cancer Surgery
Pope Leo XIV is recovering at a Rome hospital after successful surgery to remove part of his right lung, where doctors found evidence of a common type of lung cancer. The 71-year-old pontiff said the growth was detected at an early stage, which can improve survival outcomes. He has canceled public appearances through October 20 as he recovers. Doctors emphasize the importance of early lung cancer detection.
By: Thalia Hayden
October 14, 2026
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🎶 60 ARRESTS, BUT NO $48K FINE? Head Trip Music Festival is over, but the aftermath is making headlines. Indio police made 60 arrests during the two-day festival, nearly half for drug possession. Meanwhile, the city is waiving a potential $48,000 fine after Swedish House Mafia played past the midnight curfew — citing weather disruptions that forced Saturday’s festival to shut down early. #Indio #HeadTripFestival #SwedishHouseMafia #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews
🙏 Prayers pouring in from around the world for Pope Leo XIV. The 71-year-old pontiff is recovering after surgery revealed lung cancer. Doctors say the growth was detected at an early stage — highlighting why early detection can make all the difference. ❤️ #PopeLeoXIV #LungCancer #EarlyDetection #YourHealthToday
🚨 Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is speaking out after California lawmakers decided to destroy ballots from the 2025 special election, ending his investigation into possible ballot miscount. What do you think the decision means for election transparency, accountability, and the ongoing questions surrounding election integrity? Let us know in the comments. #ChadBianco #RiversideCounty #CaliforniaPolitics #electionnews
Should Palm Springs residents elect their mayor directly? The city is asking residents to weigh in on whether to change its current system, where the mayor rotates annually among the five City Council members. Community meetings are scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at ALO Palm Canyon and Monday at Palm Springs High School. Residents can also complete an online survey in English or Spanish. Share your input before next Monday at EngagePalmSprings.com. #PalmSprings #PalmSpringsNews #CoachellaValley #LocalGovernment #CityCouncil CommunityInput NBCPalmSprings
Indio is waiving a potential $48,000 curfew fine for Head Trip Festival promoter Goldenvoice after Swedish House Mafia played until 12:12 a.m. Sunday. City officials say the decision comes after weather disruptions forced Saturday’s festival to shut down early, including the cancellation of Calvin Harris’s set. Harris was added to Sunday’s lineup. #HeadTripFestival #SwedishHouseMafia #CalvinHarris #Indio #CoachellaValley Goldenvoice NBCPalmSpri
Theater season is back in the Coachella Valley! 🎭Check out my review of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Palm Canyon Theatre. Full review on nbcpalmsprings.com ➡️ Programs ➡️ Mann on the Aisle! #mannontheaisle #palmsprings #palmcanyontheatre #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
President Donald Trump brought up the idea of renaming the Atlantic Ocean or Pacific Ocean during a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.
A Level 3 of 4 threat of flooding rainfall has been issued for parts of Southern California to southern Nevada, southwest Utah and northwest Arizona, including San Diego and Las Vegas.
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Calvin Harris officially rescheduled for Head Trip day 2 #headtripfestival #calvinharris #severeweather #tropicalstorm #indio
Attendees are returning to the Empire Polo Grounds for day 2 of the EDM festival, ‘Head Trip’, after performances were stopped last night due to severe weather. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see how the weather is affecting festival goers’ plans. #headtripfestival #severeweather #flashfloodalert #760 #nbcpalmsprings