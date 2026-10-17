Los Angeles County Reports First Death Linked to Powerful Synthetic Opioid Cychlorphine

Health officials are warning the public about cychlorphine, a powerful synthetic opioid, after Los Angeles County confirmed its first death associated with the drug.

The fatal overdose occurred in February, but the county coroner only recently identified cychlorphine as the cause of death.

Officials say cychlorphine is particularly concerning because even a tiny amount can cause breathing to stop. The synthetic opioid may be more potent than fentanyl, raising concerns about the risk of fatal overdoses.

Another concern is that cychlorphine does not show up on current fentanyl test strips. This means people may not realize the drug is present in a substance they are using.

Officials warn that cychlorphine may be added to street drugs without a user's knowledge, increasing the danger for people who do not know what a substance contains.

The drug may be sold in several forms, including powders, counterfeit pills, rocks, crystals and liquids.

The confirmed death has raised concerns about the dangers of emerging synthetic opioids and the risks posed by street drugs with unknown contents.