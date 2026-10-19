FDA Allows Salt Substitutes in More Foods to Help Reduce Sodium

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is making it easier for food manufacturers to reduce sodium in certain products by allowing the use of salt substitutes under a new final rule.

The rule applies to 139 food standards that previously required or permitted salt but did not allow manufacturers to use substitutes. The change gives food makers more flexibility to lower sodium while still complying with federal ingredient requirements.

The FDA says Americans consume too much sodium, which can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

By expanding the options available to manufacturers, the agency hopes to encourage reductions in sodium throughout the U.S. food supply.

The change is part of the FDA’s broader efforts to address excessive sodium consumption and its impact on public health.