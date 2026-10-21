Could a Selfie Offer Clues About Your Health? New AI Research Shows Promise

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A highly anticipated hearing in the People vs. William Rodriguez case was postponed for a second time today after the prosecution used a legal move to request a new judge for the hearing. Today a judge was expected to rule whether or not to dismiss Rodriguez’s murder charge after he struck and killed 60 year old Christina Barrington in Cathedral City. Tune in to our 5,6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has all the latest details.