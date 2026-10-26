Team Scream or Scaredy-Cat? The Science Behind Fear

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Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Aiden Pope with the punt return TD, 2) Mason Flores with the dime on the run, 3) Colton LaCrone with the sack, 4) Kingston Pellum with the contested snag, or 5) Anthony Aguirre with the sack #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball