New Texas A&M Study Explores Creatine’s Benefits for Muscle Strength and Healthy Aging

Creatine has been a staple in the fitness world for decades, but researchers are now exploring whether the popular supplement could offer benefits that extend beyond athletic performance.

New research from Texas A&M University is examining creatine's potential role in healthy aging, including its effects on muscle strength, body composition and cognitive function.

Dr. Richard Kreider, who has studied creatine for more than 30 years, explains that creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in foods such as meat and fish. It plays an important role in helping the body produce energy.

His latest 12-week study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, involved 64 adults between the ages of 45 and 65.

Participants were divided between a group following an exercise and diet-based weight loss program and another group without those interventions. Within each group, participants were randomly assigned to receive either 10 grams of creatine monohydrate daily or a placebo.

Researchers found that participants taking creatine without following an exercise or weight loss program gained approximately 2.4 pounds of lean tissue and experienced improvements in strength.

Among participants following the exercise and diet program, those taking creatine gained nearly three pounds of lean tissue and experienced a greater reduction in body fat percentage compared with participants receiving a placebo.

Kreider said the findings suggest creatine may provide benefits even without structured exercise, while combining supplementation with physical activity may produce additional improvements.

Researchers also reported improvements in selected cognitive and memory measures. However, those findings were considered exploratory, and additional research is needed to confirm whether creatine supplementation can reliably improve brain function.

The findings add to growing scientific interest in creatine as a potential tool for supporting muscle health and physical function as people age.

While the results are encouraging, the study was relatively small and lasted only 12 weeks. Researchers say further investigation is needed to better understand creatine's long-term effects, particularly on cognitive health.