Your Health Today
HHS Draft Policy Could Expand Access to Six Peptides Through Compounding Pharmacies
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a policy that could make six peptides popular in the wellness industry more accessible to patients through licensed compounding pharmacies.
The draft policy would allow certain pharmacies and licensed physicians to compound medications containing the peptides without federal enforcement action under specified conditions. Patients would need prescriptions, and the policy calls for safeguards including ingredient traceability, quality testing and safety reporting.
The six peptides included in the proposal are BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Semax and Epitalon. They have been promoted by some wellness advocates and clinicians for potential benefits involving inflammation, wound healing, recovery, longevity and other health concerns.
However, these peptides are not FDA-approved medications. The agency has not established that they meet its standards for safety, effectiveness and quality through the drug approval process.
Peptides are short chains of amino acids that play various roles in the body. Some established medications, including insulin and certain GLP-1 drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity, are also peptides. The substances covered by the new proposal are different from those approved treatments.
HHS says the draft policy is intended to provide a more controlled alternative to products sold through unregulated online markets. Under the proposal, access through compounding pharmacies would require a prescription and oversight rather than allowing consumers to obtain products directly from research-chemical suppliers.
The proposal follows a July meeting of the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee, where members narrowly supported allowing the six peptides to be compounded. Some members argued that a regulated pharmacy pathway could reduce risks associated with unregulated products.
Others raised concerns about the lack of strong scientific evidence supporting the substances and questioned whether expanded compounding would effectively curb the gray market.
Dr. Elizabeth Rebello of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was among those expressing concern that demand from the wellness market could be driving policy decisions ahead of sufficient scientific evidence.
The Partnership for Safe Medicines has also criticized the proposal, raising questions about the evidence supporting the peptides and potential conflicts of interest among some advisory committee members. The organization has petitioned the FDA to block their compounding.
Industry groups, meanwhile, have welcomed the draft policy. Supporters say patients are already using these products and argue that a regulated pathway could improve oversight, testing and accountability.
The proposal could also affect prices. Some people currently obtain peptides through direct-to-consumer sellers, but prescription-based compounded products may cost more because of ingredient sourcing, testing and pharmacy requirements.
HHS said the draft policy does not grant FDA approval or establish that the peptides are safe and effective. The agency announced a 14-day public comment period before expected further action on the policy.
For people already using peptides, the proposal would not mean the substances have been proven safe or effective. Consumers should consult a qualified health care professional before using them, particularly because evidence about their benefits and risks remains limited.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 29, 2026
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